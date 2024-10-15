Clemson men picked fourth in ACC, two Tigers make preseason All-ACC teams

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ian Schieffelin (Atlanta, Ga./Grayson) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) were tabbed preseason Second Team All-ACC on Tuesday by media at the league’s annual preseason media day, which was held in Charlotte last Thursday. In addition, Clemson was predicted to finish fourth in the ACC. That is the highest preseason prediction for the Tigers since 2010 when they were picked to finish third. The last time Clemson was picked fourth in the preseason poll was 2008 when they finished third. Schieffelin and Hunter were named to the second team along with Jamir Watkins (Florida State), Baye Ndongo (Georgia Tech) and Ishmael Leggett (Pitt). Schieffelin is coming off a season in which he earned the ACC’s Most Improved Player award after averaging 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds. It was the second time a Tiger has won the award (Jaron Blossomgame, 2016). He finished with 340 total rebounds – the sixth-most in a single season in program history. Schieffelin totaled his 10th and 11th double-doubles of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds against New Mexico and 18 points and 11 rebounds against Alabama. With his 11th double-double, Schieffelin was just the second Clemson player to record double figures in double-doubles in a season since 2008-09. Hunter Tyson did it last year with 16, but that is the only other player to do it since Trevor Booker had 13 double-doubles in 2008-09. Schieffelin also had 17 double-digit rebounding games last season. Hunter returns for his sixth season after he led the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament with 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He finished with 20 points and six assists against Baylor. It was his third 20-point game of the year and second in a row after a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor against New Mexico. Hunter became the 46th 1,000-point scorer in Clemson history against Louisville (January 30, 2024) and has 1,228 career points entering this season. 2024 ACC Preseason Poll School, Points 1. Duke (42), 956 2. North Carolina (11), 924 3. Wake Forest (1), 800 4. Clemson, 765 5. Virginia, 743 6. Miami, 659 7. Pitt, 636 8. NC State, 550 9. Louisville, 518 10. Notre Dame, 462 11. Syracuse, 454 12. Georgia Tech, 433 13. SMU, 344 14. Virginia Tech, 252 15. Florida State, 251 16. California, 206 17. Stanford, 165 18. Boston College, 116 First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters Preseason ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10 Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3 Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1 Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1 Preseason All-ACC Team First Team RJ Davis*, North Carolina, 54 Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52 Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52 Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41 Nijel Pack, Miami, 37 Second Team Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36 Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31 Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26 Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21 Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20 *denotes unanimous selection