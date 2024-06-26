Tigers land freshman All-American out of transfer portal Luke Gaffney

TigerNet Staff by

One of the nation's top freshmen from last season announced a Clemson commitment. Former Purdue redshirt freshman first baseman/catcher Luke Gaffney made the call officially on Wednesday after being named a freshman All-American and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year with the Boilermakers in 2024. Gaffney's season profile from Purdue: Luke Gaffney's breakout season that saw him eclipse six of Purdue Baseball's freshman records as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year was officially a Freshman All-American campaign. Gaffney was recognized as a second-team Freshman All-America performer at first base by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association of America. He's the first Boilermaker to be recognized as a Freshman All-American by the NCBWA since Kevin Plawecki in 2010. Josh Estill (2013) and Bryce Bonner (2017) were also honored as Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball in the years since. Unfortunately, the longtime publication ceased operation in the fall of 2023. Gaffney compiled a .359/.449/.646 slash line while leading the Boilermakers with 62 runs scored, 75 hits, 13 home runs. He eclipsed Purdue freshman records for runs, hits, home runs, RBI (64), total bases (135) and slugging percentage (.646). Defensively, he slotted into the first base role seamlessly, committing just one error while making 50 of his 53 starts at first. Gaffney earned All-State honors at Boyle County High School in Kentucky as a catcher. A five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree, Gaffney joined Matt Bischoff (2007, RHP) as Purdue's Big Ten Freshman of the Year honorees. He was also the Boilermakers' top All-Big Ten honoree as a second-team selection at first base, making him the program's first all-conference performer as a freshman since Eric Charles in 2009. Gaffney opened the season with a 10-game hit streak, an eye-opening start to his college career that was headlined by just the second three-double game by a Boilermaker since March 2019. He was still batting .436 through St. Patrick's Day after hitting safely, driving in a run and scoring a run in each of Purdue's first five home games. Gaffney caught fire again in the month of April, compiling a .481/.571/.865 slash line with 24 RBI as Purdue went 12-3 and 9-0 in Big Ten play. He homered in four consecutive games during the Boilers' nine-game April homestand, racking up 13 RBI during that stretch. He punctuated the month with a four-hit game in Purdue's win vs. Northwestern and Wrigley Field. Gaffney homered against All-American and Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Brett Sears of Nebraska at the Big Ten Tournament, officially breaking the program's freshman records for hits and home runs in the process. He also tied Purdue's single-season record for runs scored that night. Before Purdue and Clemson: HIGH SCHOOL • Lettered for coach Adam Blair at Boyle County High School southwest of Lexington • First-team all-state as a senior • Broke the BCHS school record with 49 RBI as a junior • Batted .462 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and the 46 RBI in 33 games as a senior • Batted .430 with 10 doubles, 7 home runs and the 49 RBI in 36 games as a junior • Helped lead BCHS to a district title as a senior • Kentucky’s No. 3-ranked catcher in the class of 2022 by Perfect Game • Valedictorian of the class of 2022 at BCHS • Four-year All A honor roll student View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Gaffney (@luke_g2022)

