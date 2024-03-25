Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week

Clemson infielder Blake Wright named ACC player of the week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Senior infielder Blake Wright (Belleair, Fla.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. Wright had one of the best weeks in school history by going 13-for-22 (.591) with six home runs, 21 RBIs, 10 runs, a 1.409 slugging percentage, two walks and a .625 on-base percentage in leading Clemson to a 5-0 record in five games, including a three-game sweep of No. 7 Florida State. He had at least one run, one hit and three RBIs in each of the five games on the week. He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs against Winthrop on Tuesday, then went 3-for-4 with a Tiger-record-tying three home runs and six RBIs against Presbyterian at Greenville, S.C. on Wednesday. Then against the Seminoles, he hit three homers with 12 RBIs in three games. He hit a three-run homer in the 15-5 win in seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. In the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, he hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to tie the score during Clemson’s eight-run ninth inning and 9-8 victory. On Sunday, he went 3-for-5 with another grand slam, this time in the seventh inning to give Clemson the lead for good after the Tigers trailed 11-2 in the sixth inning. On the season, he is hitting .365 with 35 runs, two doubles, a triple, 13 homers, 40 RBIs, a .779 slugging percentage and .407 on-base percentage in 24 games. Clemson in the Top 25 Baseball America: 2 (up 1) D1Baseball: 3 (up 1) NCBWA: 3 Coaches: 3 (up 2)