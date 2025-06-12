Former Clemson infielder signs with pro team

Former Clemson infielder Alex Brown signs with pro team

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Softball alum Alex Brown became the eighth Tiger to join the professional softball ranks after agreeing to terms with the New York Rise, a professional fastpitch team based on Long Island, New York. Brown joins Brooke McCubbin (AUSL), McKenzie Clark (AUSL), Caroline Jacobsen (AUSL), Valerie Cagle (AU & Dutch Major League Softball), Alia Logoleo (Chattanooga Steam), Ally Miklesh (Florida Vibe) and Ansley Gilstrap (Florida Vibe) as former Tigers that are currently or have previously competed at the professional level. Brown spent the previous two seasons with the Tigers, where she played in 116 games over the two-year stretch. The Savannah, Ga., native put together a career .372 average in the Orange and Regalia while contributing 142 hits. She helped Clemson to two postseason appearances, including the program’s first super regional victory with a 7-4 win at Texas earlier this spring. A key member to the 2025 ACC Championship squad, Brown notched 81 hits, including 13 doubles, four home runs and three triples in 2025. The NFCA Third Team All-Region selection led the team with 70 runs scored and drew 41 walks - a single-season program record. Her four-year collegiate career was highlighted by a total of 221 hits, 155 runs, 99 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. The 2025 campaign will mark the second season for the New York Rise after professional softball was brought to New York for its inaugural season in 2024. The Bill Edwards Stadium at Hofstra University serves as the organization's home field. For the 2025 season, the Rise will participate as a member team of the Fastpitch United Pro Series. The season began on June 11 and runs through July 23. B2 | Alex Brown's first home run of the season.. and its a GRAND SLAM 🫨 Somebody cue the sparkle lights



Clemson 12 - Charleston Southern 0



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/EddCVscGuk — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 5, 2025