sports_football
Hayes Galloway is redshirt freshman preferred walk-on for the Tigers after one season at UNC with his dad, Lonnie.

Clemson gains preferred walk-on commitment from son of Lonnie Galloway
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

Former North Carolina Tar Heel and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hayes Galloway (6-4 320), son of Clemson offensive analyst Lonnie Galloway, announced Wednesday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on role at Clemson.

"After entering the transfer portal in April as a PWO, I have accepted an opportunity to continue my career with @clemsonfb. Beyond grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait for a great season," Galloway posted.

He did not play as a freshman and was a 3-star prospect out of Cannon School (Concord, NC).

Galloway's father Lonnie coached at UNC up to last season before Bill Belichick was hired.

UNC bio

The Cannon School

An early enrollee who joined the program in January ‘24 • A five-year veteran as a prepster at The Cannon School • A two-time all-conference performer • A five-time team captain • Led The Cannon School to a state title and two conference championships • Did not allow a sack as a senior • Won the team’s outstanding offensive lineman award • Only allowed two sacks as a junior • Also competed in track and field, wrestling and basketball • Earned a fifth-place finish at the state meet in wrestling • Earned the AT Environmental Science Honors Award • Coached by Dustin Martin.

