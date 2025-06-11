Top outfielder portal prospect, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers

Top outfielder portal prospect, Clemson legacy Ryan Wideman commits to Tigers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson baseball's transfer portal game continues to bolster. Conference USA player of the year and Clemson legacy Ryan Wideman committed to the Tigers. Wideman, the son of former Clemson men's basketball player Tom Wideman, burst on the scene in Division I baseball as a center fielder transfer from Georgia Highlands College to Western Kentucky, earning both C-USA player of the year and newcomer of the year. Wideman hit .398 with 10 homers, 68 RBIs, 20 doubles, six triples and 45 stolen bases (school record), adding 23 walks to 47 strikeouts with a .652 slugging percentage and .466 on-base percentage. Wideman was awarded CUSA Hitter of the Week in March after going 11-for-21 (.524) at the plate with a grand slam, five doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases. He started the week on fire as he hit for the first recorded cycle in program history against Southern Illinois. He finished the night 4-for-6 with a grand slam, a double, a triple, a stolen base and a single-game program record nine RBI. Wideman is ranked No. 155 in MLB.com's draft prospects rankings for this July. His dad Tom played in 129 games at Clemson from 1995-99, averaging 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over his career. WKU bio Before WKU: Spent two seasons at Georgia Highlands College … Made 115 appearances and recorded a .423 / .488 / .724 slash line with 22 home runs, 39 doubles and 117 RBI … Third Team All-American in 2023 … First Team All-American in 2024 … Ranked sixth nationally in stolen bases with 48 in 2024. At Walton HS: Lettered twice in baseball and once in basketball … Helped lead his team to the Perfect Game 18U WWBA Championship title … Perfect Game 18U WWBA Tournament MVP. Personal Info: Born Nov. 4, 2003 in Gijon, Spain … Son of Thomas and Whitney Wideman … Has two siblings, Logan and Adam … Majoring in sports management at WKU … Biggest thrill in sports is hitting a home run … His favorite athlete is LeBron James because he's the greatest of all-time … Chose WKU because it's the best opportunity for him to grow as a player and he believes in the great coaching staff … Plans to pursue a career in pro baseball after college … His hobbies include video games. AGTG ✝️. Committed! Go Tigers🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/NoBoycnmMn — Ryan Wideman (@RyanWideman03) June 11, 2025 4⃣2⃣ STOLEN BASES!



With this stolen base, @RyanWideman03 is now the all-time leader for stolen bases in a single-season in program history!



He passes Carlos Akins, who had 41 in the 1995 season.



📺 https://t.co/wCMPsetDVp (ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/Fu2RqUs5pa — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) May 16, 2025 RYAN WIDEMAN OH MY GOODNESS 🤯@RyanWideman03 robs a walk-off homer with a #SCTop10 catch and we play on!



📺 https://t.co/Yztn9AWxfQ (SECN+/ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/3Y6qnzUYmc — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) April 2, 2025 TUESDAY NIGHT CYCLE 🚴‍♂️



A performance of the ages for @RyanWideman03!



▪️ 4-6

▪️ 9 RBI

▪️ Grand Slam

▪️ Triple

▪️ Double#GoTops | #Team106 pic.twitter.com/WKMRFK01hg — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) March 12, 2025 🔥 D1 Baseball All-Americans by WAR 🔥



Third Team selections are IN!



The most impactful players in the country at each position, based on our Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric.



📊Data thru conference tournaments#643Charts | @d1baseball pic.twitter.com/6MUmQqr0KX — 643 Charts (@643charts) June 6, 2025 "At 6-foot-5, 204 pounds, Ryan Wideman is a rare five-tool athlete who runs like a deer and offers intriguing overall upside." 🦌📈



The @WKU_Baseball center fielder enters the Oxford Regional hitting .398/.467/.661 with 20 doubles, six triples, 10 homers and 45 stolen bases. pic.twitter.com/ooZN6mAI70 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 29, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!