The Tigers and Gamecocks are set for a noon matchup for the second consecutive season, as Clemson seeks redemption from a 17-14 loss back in November.
Clemson at South Carolina football gametime, TV network announced
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

Clemson and South Carolina's rivalry clash just needed a when.

The winner of the last four rivalry matchups has come from the road team, with the Tigers' last loss in Williams-Brice coming in 2013.

The noon kickoff will air on either ABC or ESPN.

