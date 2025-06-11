Clemson at South Carolina football gametime, TV network announced

The Tigers and Gamecocks are set for a noon matchup for the second consecutive season, as Clemson seeks redemption from a 17-14 loss back in November.

The winner of the last four rivalry matchups has come from the road team, with the Tigers' last loss in Williams-Brice coming in 2013.

The noon kickoff will air on either ABC or ESPN.

— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 11, 2025