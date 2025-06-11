|
Clemson at South Carolina football gametime, TV network announced
Clemson and South Carolina's rivalry clash just needed a when.
The Tigers and Gamecocks are set for a noon matchup for the second consecutive season, as Clemson seeks redemption from a 17-14 loss back in November. The winner of the last four rivalry matchups has come from the road team, with the Tigers' last loss in Williams-Brice coming in 2013. The noon kickoff will air on either ABC or ESPN.
The full SEC TV schedule for the 2025 #CFB season. pic.twitter.com/Va5xNHKDCY
The winner of the last four rivalry matchups has come from the road team, with the Tigers' last loss in Williams-Brice coming in 2013.
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 11, 2025
Get ready to FLEX, SEC fans.
