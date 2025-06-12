Clemson announces assistant gymnastics coach hire Jessie McDonough

Clemson, S.C. – Former Utah gymnast and nationally recognized club gymnastics coach, Jessie (Duke) McDonough, has joined the Clemson gymnastics staff as an assistant coach, it was announced today by co-head coaches Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell. McDonough comes to Clemson from Olympus Gymnastics in Utah, where she led the club to USA Gymnastics Development Program Club of the Year honors in 2021. Olympus also achieved the highest Level 10 Team Score in the country in both 2023 and 2024. McDonough has served as the women’s head coach at Olympus since 2013. "I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Jessie,” said Crandall-Howell. “I have been an admirer of her work at Olympus for many years, and have watched her continue to evolve into one of the best developmental coaches in the country. She cares deeply about the athletes she coaches, and is extremely committed to helping them find their strengths. I am honored that she has chosen to come to Tiger Town, and cannot wait to see her have an incredible impact on the Clemson gymnastics family." As the head coach, McDonough coached nine Developmental National Team Members, two Developmental National Beam Champions, and five Developmental National Floor Champions. She also trained and mentored two U.S. Developmental Team Members, guided four Hopes Elite Gymnasts, including the 2018 Hopes Champion, and produced one Junior Elite gymnast in 2023, showcasing a track record of national-level excellence. Prior to being elevated to women’s head coach, McDonough served as the women’s assistant coach for compulsory and optional programs at Olympus beginning in 2009. As a student-athlete, McDonough was a 2007 second-team All-American on bars at the University of Utah. She contributed to the Utes’ third-place finish at the 2005 NCAA Championships and three-straight runner-up finishes from 2006-2008. In her junior career, McDonough was the Junior Olympic National All-Around Champion in 2000. McDonough graduated from the University of Utah in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies. She and her husband, Quinn, have four children. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @clemsongymnastics