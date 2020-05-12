|
Clemson DE target sets commitment date
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End
Height: 6-6 Weight: 215 Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS) Class: 2021
Four-star 2021 defensive end
Zaire Patterson set a commitment announcement date in a Tuesday social media post.
Four-star 2021 defensive end
Zaire Patterson set a commitment announcement date in a Tuesday social media post.
Patterson, who picked up a Clemson offer in January, will announce his pledge on May 26. He announced a top-eight recently of Clemson, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, UNC, Notre Dame and Alabama. Patterson totaled 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions as a junior.
Patterson visited for the Clemson-Wake Forest game last fall.
Committing on May 26th ??????— Zaire Patterson (@zay_gotnext) May 12, 2020
