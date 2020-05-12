Clemson DE target sets commitment date
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 6:25 PM
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 215   Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #29 DE, #18 NC
Rivals:
#34 DE, #27 NC
24/7:
# 191 Overall, # 13 WDE, # 11 NC

Four-star 2021 defensive end Zaire Patterson set a commitment announcement date in a Tuesday social media post.

Patterson, who picked up a Clemson offer in January, will announce his pledge on May 26.

He announced a top-eight recently of Clemson, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, UNC, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Patterson totaled 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions as a junior.

Patterson visited for the Clemson-Wake Forest game last fall.

