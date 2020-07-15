|
5-star defender announces Clemson offer
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020 7:55 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Shemar Stewart - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 236 Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS) Class: 2022
# 2 Overall, # 1 SDE, # 1 FL
Five-star defensive end
Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka, Florida) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 236 Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#3 Overall, #1 DE, #2 FL
#3 Overall, #1 DE, #2 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
# 2 Overall, # 1 SDE, # 1 FL
Five-star defensive end
Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka, Florida) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
He is rated the No. 2 player in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the No. 1 defensive end by both 247Sports and ESPN. "Blessed to receive an offer from the Clemson University #gotigers," Stewart posted on social media. He tallied 15 sacks with 48 total stops as a sophomore. Stewart holds over 30 offers already.
He is rated the No. 2 player in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the No. 1 defensive end by both 247Sports and ESPN.
"Blessed to receive an offer from the Clemson University #gotigers," Stewart posted on social media.
He tallied 15 sacks with 48 total stops as a sophomore. Stewart holds over 30 offers already.
Tags: Shemar Stewart
- 1978 Gator Bowl -
- Very likely the best Tiger Team in history -
- Can we spot the dang ball now that it's not a pandemic? -
- Coronavirus: 2021 Rose Parade cancelled -
- Korn Ferry Tour . . . -
- Did Reese ask for a 3rd and long play? -
- Donate to Tigernet! -
- Well boys.. Ole Spud had to work like a dog but I -
- Good News for South Carolina on Wednesday -
- Lowe’s Before Ho’s -
- Not supposed to be funny, but..... -
- Dear WUeagle, I'm going to have to politely disagree... -
- 2021 Rose Parade in Pasadena... -
- TNET: 5-star defender announces Clemson offer -
- Dirty Feet and Foot Washing -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
- Clemson football COVID-19 update: Full speed ahead for season
- Clemson releases Fall 2020 guidelines
- Sammy Watkins on pay cut to stay with KC: "How much money do I need?"
- Korey Foreman says he is "building rapport" once again with Clemson coaches
- Clemson vs. South Carolina: Future of rivalry is uncertain, but hope remains
- Clemson athletics reports additional COVID-19 cases
- ACC announces timeline for decisions on football, more athletic seasons
- Brent Venables: The "simple man" turned into Dabo Swinney's best hire
- Top Clemson target not ready to render decision
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<