5-star defender announces Clemson offer
by - Wednesday, July 15, 2020 7:55 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Shemar Stewart - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 236   Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#3 Overall, #1 DE, #2 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
# 2 Overall, # 1 SDE, # 1 FL

Five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka, Florida) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

He is rated the No. 2 player in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the No. 1 defensive end by both 247Sports and ESPN.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the Clemson University #gotigers," Stewart posted on social media.

He tallied 15 sacks with 48 total stops as a sophomore. Stewart holds over 30 offers already.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star DB decommits from Clemson
4-star DB decommits from Clemson
VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact
VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact
4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 87 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week