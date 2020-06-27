|
Breaking: 4-star guard commits to Clemson
|Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:04 PM-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 168 Hometown: Columbia, SC (Cardinal Newman HS) Class: 2021
#110 Overall, #19 PG
#27 CG, #8 SC
Four-star 2021 Columbia, South Carolina guard
Joshua Beadle announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.
Beadle (6-3 168) picked the Tigers over finalists in VCU, Wake Forest, College of Charleston and Furman. The Cardinal Newman School prospect added a Clemson offer in early May. He is rated as a 4-star point guard by Rivals. "They want me to play the point guard position," Beadle told TigerNet after his offer. "They say I have a high IQ and I have a good feel for the game, and that's what they want and that's what they need." He is Clemson's first commitment for the 2021 class.
Beadle (6-3 168) picked the Tigers over finalists in VCU, Wake Forest, College of Charleston and Furman.
The Cardinal Newman School prospect added a Clemson offer in early May. He is rated as a 4-star point guard by Rivals.
“They want me to play the point guard position," Beadle told TigerNet after his offer. "They say I have a high IQ and I have a good feel for the game, and that’s what they want and that’s what they need.”
He is Clemson's first commitment for the 2021 class.
Beadle averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game last season.
He was recently named on the SCISA 3A first team.
Commited ?? ???? VC: @uanesworld ?? pic.twitter.com/X6e4W6AO1b— Joshua Beadle (@joshuabeadle23) June 27, 2020
