Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - Shelton Lewis

We are under a month away from Dabo Swinney's media day, where we will hear from the staff ahead of fall camp. In the meantime, we will identify the 25 most important players to a championship. Important doesn't necessarily equate to best, but in some instances, that will be the case. Starting at No. 25 and working our way down, the second entry of this list has likely flown under the radar, but a return to form from his freshman campaign could be a massive swing for Tom Allen's defense. No. 24, DB Shelton Lewis Grayson Mann: Lewis' sophomore campaign can only be described as up and down. He burst onto the scene as a freshman, similarly flying under the radar as he did within his own recruiting class. When he arrived with elevated play on the field, it was tough to keep him on the sidelines. In a wacky 2023-24 season that was easy to point to negatives, Lewis' play was a bright spot. In 13 games and two starts, Lewis recorded two interceptions, nine pass deflections, and seven pass breakups. His lone career touchdown came against Georgia Tech, easily reading Haynes King's eyes and gliding into the end zone for an easy score. Entering his sophomore season came with inflated expectations, but bumps and bruises along the way prevented him from taking that next step. He entered the opener against Georgia with a lower-body injury, one that prevented him from taking the field against the Bulldogs. The next week came a bounce-back at the nickel spot, recording to pass deflections in a blowout bounce-back for the Tigers over App State. Entering November, a toe injury prevented Lewis from taking the field for multiple weeks, continuing a back-and-forth roller coaster that defined his sophomore season, only appearing in 10 games with four starts. Still, when Lewis is healthy and on the field, good things tend to happen. Lewis may be flying under the radar, but his play could serve to elevate Tom Allen's defense. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

David Hood If he’s healthy, he’s a valuable piece of the Clemson secondary.

Is Lewis better at nickel or at corner? If Khalil Barnes stays at safety, Lewis could spend time back at the nickel spot where he thrived at times last season. As Grayson noted, Lewis missed the opener against Georgia last season but played some nickel against Appalachian St. and recorded two pass breakups.

The position change was regarded as positive by Lewis, and he told TigerNet he didn’t mind playing anywhere in the secondary.

“With our corner spot, you’re pressing all the time. Nickel, you kind of playing a little off-man, a lot more zone, a lot more just having better eyes. So, I just say, just being versatile,Stateitzing, just a lot more things in that nature,” Lewis said. “Wherever they need me at, I feel like I’m willing to play that position. So, they need me at nickel. I was willing to go in and play nickel and just kind of get my snaps rate up. So, if they need me at corner, nickel or safety, I’m willing to play them all. So, they kind of needed me at that spot and I went in and kind of fulfilled that spot on the team.”

Lewis stands in at 5-11, 185, but plays with a downhill physicality that allows him to play any of the secondary spots. Add in his speed and he’s a valuable weapon.

