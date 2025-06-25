Bakich puts portal call out for pitching: 'Clemson is looking, and we want an absolute dude'

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

While assembling transfer portal big boards and other roster management, Erik Bakich was tuned in to what it took to win a national championship in 2025. Pitching, and lots of it. And that's his focus as the deadline to enter the transfer portal ends July 1. "For us, we're head-down. Instead of talking about it, we're going to be about it," Bakich told SportsTalk on Tuesday. "Our coaching staff has been on an absolute mission to find some high-impact dudes, and we're still looking. We're still trying to find one or two more pitchers that we'd be adding to the top. Just some premium-stuff type pitchers. So for all the pitchers that listening that are either in the portal or about to go in the portal, Clemson is looking. And we want an absolute dude. We're talking to a bunch of good ones. And we're going against a who's who of the SEC for it seems like all these guys -- plus Florida State -- we're all recruiting the same people. So we know we're hovering over the target with who we're going for and the schools that are in the mix." So far, Clemson has added Alabama right-handed pitcher Ariston Veasey and Catawba right-hander Hayden Simmerson, two of seven portal commitments total that Bakich says are "high-impact." "That's the beauty of the portal is that you can fill some immediate holes and plug some immediate gaps right away," Bakich said. "So bringing in some guys that do have some premium stuff to replace a Reed Garris and Lucas Mahlstedt and maybe even upgrade on the back-end and add another starting pitcher. Even though we have a lot of quality starters coming back. There's no downside to having -- nobody says we have too many good pitchers. Having a quality depth on the pitching staff top-to-bottom is going to be important. Part of it is developing the kids we have and part of it is bringing in some extremely talented kids to add to the top." Bakich admitted that top portal outfielder pledge Ryan Wideman, a Clemson legacy, is a "hell of a high draft pick" prospect and that they would be "very happy" if he does end up a Tiger. Bakich added that there appeared to be some movement on his roster ahead of the July 1 deadline and "family decisions" being made, but he said they "won't be caught by surprise" and that there is a full board of names for options down the line. He did express some surprise over two-way player TP Wentworth's exit to Oklahoma State. "We were caught off-guard with that one. Disappointed for sure. But he's a great player and he's going to be a great player at Oklahoma State...For him, that was a family decision. A personal decision. But we certainly wish TP and the entire Wentworth family success, and he's going to have a hell of a career. He's extremely talented. We did not want him to go," Bakich said. Bakich added that the Clemson administration has been "awesome" in positioning the program well for the House settlement/current transfer portal market.

