WATCH: Isaiah Simmons says Clemson culture is 'unmatched'
by - Correspondent - Monday, April 27, 2020 7:32 PM

Isaiah Simmons is ready to get his professional career going after a No. 8 selection to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Arizona media had the opportunity to talk the ins and outs of Simmons' next stop and where he came from. Simmons told a reporter that his late recruiting visit to Clemson set the Tigers apart from the rest.

"I was heavily considering Michigan and enjoyed my visit (there)," Simmons said, "but after I went to Clemson, there was nothing that could even compete. Nothing even came close. Just with the culture and the people there -- it's unmatched...From the moment I left Clemson, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to go to Clemson."

Simmons is still pinching himself over being a pro.

"Every day, I'm thinking, 'Dang, I'm finally in the pros,'" Simmons said. "Well I'm not quite there yet, but I'm there. I've just been dreaming of this...I'm fully grateful."

Watch more from the press conference below:

