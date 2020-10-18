WATCH: Former Clemson CB's first NFL interception

TigerNet Staff by

AJ Terrell got on the board with his first career NFL interception at Minnesota on Sunday.

The Falcons' first-round pick dove in front of a Vikings receiver for the INT:

First career INT with style! @ajterrell_8



?? Watch now on FOX pic.twitter.com/HPPipLAVTP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2020

Terrell is in his second game back from being activated off of the COVID-19/reserve list during the season. He came into the game with 14 tackles in three contests.

The Falcons led Minnesota 20-0 at halftime and Terrell had six tackles already. He finished with seven stops in Atlanta's first win of the season.