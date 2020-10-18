WATCH: Former Clemson CB's first NFL interception
by - Sunday, October 18, 2020 2:28 PM

AJ Terrell got on the board with his first career NFL interception at Minnesota on Sunday.

The Falcons' first-round pick dove in front of a Vikings receiver for the INT:

Terrell is in his second game back from being activated off of the COVID-19/reserve list during the season. He came into the game with 14 tackles in three contests.

The Falcons led Minnesota 20-0 at halftime and Terrell had six tackles already. He finished with seven stops in Atlanta's first win of the season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: AJ Terrell
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week