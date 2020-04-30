WATCH: Catching up with former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman
Thursday, April 30, 2020

Clemson continued its series of connecting with current pros Thursday -- Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reaching out to New York Giants RB Wayne Gallman recently.

Gallman was picked in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft after rushing for nearly 3,500 yards (3,416) with 36 total scores as a Tiger.

He is going into his fourth year as a pro with action in 38 games and over 1,110 total yards with five touchdowns.

Check out Elliott and Gallman's conversation below:

