ESPN analysts see Matt Luke's mentality guiding top Clemson O-line unit in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Matt Luke has received no shortage of praise throughout a successful offseason on the recruiting front, but just what he can do in Year 2 with his current Clemson O-line has piqued the interest of national analysts. ESPN's Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic joined PFF in a Top 10 unit ranking for Clemson there, at No. 9. Cubelic sees a particular mentality that Luke has instilled. "When you watch how this group operates, it might not be as favorable or fun to watch as a couple of other groups, but Matt Luke has brought a little bit more of that glass-eater mentality," said Cubelic. "I thought it was an amazing hire by Dabo when he was able to go get a former head coach and just a veteran offensive line coach...I like Tristan Leigh at left tackle. I think he can be one of the better tackles in the ACC. And you plug in a guy next to him who, when you lose one, has played a ton right there for that group. So, experienced quarterback, now with four or five experienced offensive linemen up in front of him, has a chance to take a step. "And we haven’t seen this group be great a lot of times when the offense has been great, so, if they do excel, watch out for what that Clemson offense might have a chance to be." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Along with more Luke praise, McElroy expounded on the left side of the Clemson O-line with Marcus Tate as the lone starter departing.

“I could probably start and finish this reasoning with the head coach of the offensive line, Matt Luke," McElroy said. "Usually, any group that he’s in charge of, you feel pretty good about. What an addition he's been for Dabo Swinney the last couple years. They bring back four out of five (starters). I’m not concerned at all about the positions that return. They don’t put that much on the offensive line, but I do think this is a group that can, in the ACC, impose their will. And the one guy they have to replace is at left guard. Well, you lose Marcus Tate, who was a good player. In comes Harris Sewell, who’s logged a thousand career snaps in a Clemson uniform.

"So, I think based on continuity, production, offensive line success under Matt Luke, I feel really comfortable – I wouldn’t normally have Clemson in the top 10...I think it’s got a chance to be one of their better groups they’ve had. Just all things considered, I really believe that."

No scheduled Clemson foes made the list but fellow ACC peer Miami was No. 6. Notre Dame topped it.

