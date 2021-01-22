Two Tigers projected in NFL.com mock draft first round

TigerNet Staff by

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah published his first mock draft of the year and he has two Tigers going in the first round. Jeremiah starts with Trevor Lawrence going with the first pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "The Urban Meyer era begins with one of the most talented quarterbacks to enter the league in the last five years," Jeremiah wrote. Most of the talk during the regular season centered around Lawrence heading to the Big Apple until some late-season shifts, but Jeremiah sees another Tiger heading that way -- Travis Etienne going 23rd overall to the Jets. "Don't get caught up in the 'we can't take a running back in the first round' conversation," Jeremiah said. "You need to have playmakers on offense to play winning football. Etienne would add an explosive element as both a runner and receiver."

Both Tigers earned first-team All-America honors during the 2020 season.

Lawrence set school records for passing yards per game (315.3) and completion percentage (69.2) and picked up the career wins record as a starter as well last season (33).

Etienne leaves Clemson as the NCAA FBS record holder for most games with a TD (46), the ACC records for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468), and school bests for single-season rushing yards (1,658), yards per carry (8.1), rushing touchdowns (24), total touchdowns (26) and points scored (156).