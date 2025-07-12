Clemson safety target set to decide soon

Clemson safety target Tylan Wilson set to decide soon

Another safety target is nearing a decision. Clemson currently has 20 commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, including a pair of safeties in Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt. They may not be done at the position. The Tigers have a pair of safety targets who will be making commitment announcements soon. First up will be Blake Stewart of College Park, GA, on Sunday. Stewart is down to Clemson, Miami, Michigan, and Vanderbilt, with Clemson viewed as the favorite. Next up on July 18th will be Tylan Wilson (6-4 180) of Pascagoula, MS. He's down to the Tigers, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn thought enough of Wilson to bring him in for the Tigers' major recruiting weekend May 30th. Since then he has kept the Tigers in the ballgame with the safety who, in terms of stature, may remind Clemson fans of one of their all-time great safeties, Jayron Kearse. "It's been going great with Clemson," Wilson said. "We've been in touch a lot. He texts me a lot. They are just a good school. He's not telling me to pick them, he's just giving me the reason why I should go there. He's given me great reasons, like I'm going to play and stuff like that." Wilson said he is still working on his decision, which he will announce between 8:00-8:30 PM the night of the 18th. He will have a gathering of family and friends at a spot in his hometown, and the announcement will be live-streamed. As for what's going to make the difference in deciding on a school, Wilson replied, "Coaching." Texas A&M is being touted as the current favorite for Wilson.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!