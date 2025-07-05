Our final update on Bryce Perry-Wright

The time has come. Bryce Perry-Wright's college choice is set to drop this evening. He will choose between Texas, Clemson, Miami, and Texas A&M. For quite some time, we have labeled the Buford five-star as a class-altering player, one that turns a great class into a special one. In Clemson's case, that likely fits the mold more than most. The Tigers' 2026 class has been more about the rediscovery of their power on the recruiting trail, snagging prominent talents over some of the best programs in the country. Once again, the battle will come between what Clemson can offer and everyone else. Texas A&M has come into the fold as a late contender for Perry-Wright's services, one that should be considered very seriously. We relayed over the last week that nothing is certain, and that Perry-Wright's recruitment is no different. His top contenders are laying everything out at the last minute to sway his decision, whether that be Clemson, Texas, or Texas A&M. He is one of the crowned jewels of the class, and each school won't hesitate to throw everything at this until the hat is on the head. As of right now, it appears the Aggies are the leaders of the clubhouse, overtaking Clemson as the top program as the last week has developed. Before the panic meter goes off, the Tigers haven't accepted this as the final fight, and the Tigers have taken this to the 11th hour, truly believing Perry-Wright to be one of, if not their top guy, on the 2026 board. Clemson has flexed its muscles on the recruiting trail throughout the spring and extended into the summer, whether that was for top receiver prospects like Connor Salmin or Gordon Sellars. Matt Luke made a statement leading the charge for the offensive line as that position continues to be reshaped in his image. Now, that battle reaches its ultimate conclusion on Saturday night, with the fireworks of the Fourth of July concluding, and new sparks being set off with a single commitment. Bryce Perry-Wright's decision will likely trigger a series of domino effects for several programs once his final decision is made. Clemson is nowhere near out of the fight, but it needs a final punch or two to land its top prizefighter.

