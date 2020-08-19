Two Tigers named first-team All-America

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and senior running back Travis Etienne were named first-team All-America by USA TODAY and Pro Football Focus on Wednesday.

Lawrence has been named to offseason watch lists for the 2020 Davey O'Brien (top QB), Manning (top QB) and Maxwell (nation's top player) awards.

"Lawrence isn't just the best player on Clemson — he's the best player in the country and might end up as the best we have ever seen in the PFF College era," PFF said. "With his arm talent and great mobility, Lawrence earned an elite 90.0-plus PFF grade as both a true freshman and sophomore. Lawrence has produced 2.9 win shares (WAA) over those two seasons combined, which leads all returning players — regardless of position — by a considerable margin (second is at 2.4)."

Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, has been named to offseason watch lists for the Doak Walker (top RB) and Maxwell awards.

Etienne is Clemson's all-time leading rusher (4,038 yards) with an ACC-record 56 rushing touchdowns.