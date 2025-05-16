Clemson set to watch four-star forward at Under Armour Circuit

2026 four-star forward Jacob Lanier of Daytona Beach (FL) DME Academy is set to participate in the 17U Under Armour Gulf Coast Blue Chips circuit this weekend.
Clemson set to watch four-star forward Jacob Lanier at Under Armour Circuit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Recruiting

The Tigers have another strong prospect on their radar.

Clemson will be one of three teams in attendance this weekend to see Lanier, with Ole Miss and Florida State rounding out the trio of interested programs.

The Tigers have not extended an offer to Lanier, but an impressive showing over the weekend may be enough to move that in a positive direction.

