Clemson set to watch four-star forward at Under Armour Circuit

Clemson set to watch four-star forward Jacob Lanier at Under Armour Circuit
The Tigers have another strong prospect on their radar.
2026 four-star forward Jacob Lanier of Daytona Beach (FL) DME Academy is set to participate in the 17U Under Armour Gulf Coast Blue Chips circuit this weekend.
Clemson will be one of three teams in attendance this weekend to see Lanier, with Ole Miss and Florida State rounding out the trio of interested programs.
The Tigers have not extended an offer to Lanier, but an impressive showing over the weekend may be enough to move that in a positive direction.
Schools that will be in to watch top-60 2026 prospect Jacob Lanier this weekend @UANextBHoops:
Forgot to drop on @X pic.twitter.com/nToPgcipvw— Jacob Lanier (@IamJacob2026) September 18, 2024
