247Sports ranks Death Valley among college football's 10 greatest stadium atmospheres

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

247Sports ranked Clemson's Memorial Stadium among the Top 10 atmospheres in college football. Clemson has the lone ACC rep at No. 6 overall. "Clemson flirted with the college football stadium decibel record more than a decade ago, and that was even before the program took off as a perennial national power. Memorial Stadium built a reputation over the ensuing years as a death trap for ACC foes as Dabo Swinney built his school into a blue-blood. That has not waned much over the last couple of down seasons, and with the Tigers poised for another potentially special year in 2025, the venue will again be packed to the brim. College football pageantry will be at its finest in Week 1 when Clemson fans attempt to show LSU which team boasts the 'real' Death Valley in a premier non-conference clash." Of the top stadium atmospheres on the list, Clemson has been to Texas A&M and its No. 4-ranked Kyle Field crowd, winning there for the first time in three tries back in the 2018 national title season. Clemson gets a first-hand look at the No. 1 atmosphere on the list to start next season with LSU's Tiger Stadium. Clemson has also played at No. 8 on the list, Auburn, winning there in the last trip back in 2016 (19-13), and at No. 9 with The Swamp at Florida, last winning there in 1937 and last playing there in 1961.

