Two Tigers make ESPN 'Way-Too-Early' All-American list

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson's offense returns a number of its top playmakers and that will be recognized in the 2020 All-American teams. ESPN took an early, early shot at the projected All-Americans for 2020 and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne made the list. "In the grim aftermath of the 42-25 national championship loss to LSU, Lawrence vowed that Clemson would be back," ESPN's Chris Low writes. "And with Lawrence and his NFL-ready right arm returning for his junior season, the Tigers are as good a bet as any to be right back on the big stage... "(Etienne) became a weapon in the passing game for the Tigers, rushed for 1,614 yards and averaged 7.48 yards per carry (last season). He leads all returning FBS players with 64 plays from scrimmage of 10 yards or longer last season. Safe to say that Clemson is going to be lights out on offense again in 2020." None of Brent Venables' Tigers were among the projected All-Americans, but history would tell you at least one makes the list. Clemson has had an All-American defender each season since 2013.