Trevor Lawrence earns weekly national MVP honor

by - Monday, September 14, 2020 10:28 AM
Trevor Lawrence posted quite the season debut in No. 1 Clemson's 37-13 opener win at Wake Forest on Saturday -- and he's garnered some national recognition for it.

Pro Football Focus named him the offensive MVP of the week for college football after he connected on 22-of-28 throws for 351 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing scores.

Lawrence graded the best of any QB with a 94.2 score, per PFF.

"It's always been debatable as to whether his accuracy is in that “elite” tier; it had always been good, but there were games — like in the 2019-20 College Football Playoffs — where he would make dangerously inaccurate throws on a consistent basis," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "That wasn’t the case last night against Wake — he had just one completely uncatchable ball all game long and showed off Joe Burrow-esque accuracy."

"My colleague Seth Galina could not have said it much better than that — Lawrence just routinely makes throws others cannot," Treash continued. "He completed eight of 10 out-breaking throws last night for 11 yards and one touchdown. That was two more completions than any quarterback in Week 2. If we see this same near-flawless accuracy from Lawrence on a routine basis this year, there’s no chance any team beats Clemson."

