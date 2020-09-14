Trevor Lawrence earns weekly national MVP honor

Trevor Lawrence posted quite the season debut in No. 1 Clemson's 37-13 opener win at Wake Forest on Saturday -- and he's garnered some national recognition for it.

Pro Football Focus named him the offensive MVP of the week for college football after he connected on 22-of-28 throws for 351 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing scores.

Lawrence graded the best of any QB with a 94.2 score, per PFF.

"It's always been debatable as to whether his accuracy is in that “elite” tier; it had always been good, but there were games — like in the 2019-20 College Football Playoffs — where he would make dangerously inaccurate throws on a consistent basis," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "That wasn’t the case last night against Wake — he had just one completely uncatchable ball all game long and showed off Joe Burrow-esque accuracy."

Another one on a corner route for the touchdown. You would just love to see Clemson give him more reads in the middle of the field to see him do some NFL things but that's a battle I know I won't win — seth galina (@pff_seth) September 13, 2020

"My colleague Seth Galina could not have said it much better than that — Lawrence just routinely makes throws others cannot," Treash continued. "He completed eight of 10 out-breaking throws last night for 11 yards and one touchdown. That was two more completions than any quarterback in Week 2. If we see this same near-flawless accuracy from Lawrence on a routine basis this year, there’s no chance any team beats Clemson."

College Football MVP's of the Week



Offense: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson QB

Defense: Shemar Jean-Charles, App State CB pic.twitter.com/u3l7gJRreB — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 14, 2020