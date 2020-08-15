President Trump gives personal scouting report on Trevor Lawrence

TigerNet Staff by

President Donald Trump and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke this week about the matter of college football being played in 2020.

Trump and Lawrence would have first been acquainted when the 2018 national champions visited the White House in January of 2019. Trump, who also watched last year's national championship in person, gave his personal scouting report Saturday on the presumed 2021 No. 1 NFL draft pick.

"A great, great talent at quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, called me a few days ago. We spoke a couple of times," Trump said. "He's an incredible quarterback from an incredible school, Clemson. He's going to have a very good future in the NFL. He's got everything. He's got height, accuracy, strong arm and he's fast.

"Other than that, I guess he's got some problems. He's got the whole package. I watched him last year running and he's faster than the backs that were guarding. I think he's gonna be great. He's a great young man and they want to play football."

Trump reiterated a version of an argument from a number of college coaches and players on why college football should be played.

"He (Lawrence) said to me that he's safer on the field than outside of the field. He feels very safe," Trump said.