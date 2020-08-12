President Trump spoke with Trevor Lawrence about CFB this fall

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Politics and sports have never been more intertwined as we near the fall sports season of 2020.

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he spoke with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence about the college football season with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I spoke with Trevor Lawrence (Tuesday), the great quarterback, and he's very smart," the President said. "He understood it very well. He said, 'hey, I'm a lot safer on the field than being out there' and he got it. He got it very quickly."

President Trump said he also spoke with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

"Coach O, I spoke with him. He's some coach. That one, he's a great coach and he feels his players just want to be out there, so we've spoken to a lot of different people."

“We want to see college football.”



Trump said he spoke with @ClemsonTigers quarterback @trevorlawrencee, who told him he wants to play this season pic.twitter.com/p9TWBlTSqi — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 12, 2020

Dabo Swinney is asked about President Trump saying he talked with Trevor Lawrence this week: "He didn't share any details about any conversation with me." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) August 12, 2020