|
Madden 21 ratings released for Clemson rookies
|Monday, July 20, 2020 1:02 PM- -
Maddon 21 released recently its new player ratings in their latest installment of their popular video game franchise.
More and more Clemson players enter the NFL yearly, which is fun for gamers that are diehard fans of the program.
Check out the seven Clemson rookies' overall ratings that are set to make their debut in the professional ranks in 2020.
Rookies ratings:
OLB Isaiah Simmons 78 overall
S K'Von Wallace 71 overall
WR Tee Higgins 71 overall
CB A.J. Terrell 70 overall
LB Tanner Muse 67 overall
OG John Simpson 64 overall
OG Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 59 overall