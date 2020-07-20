Madden 21 ratings released for Clemson rookies

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Maddon 21 released recently its new player ratings in their latest installment of their popular video game franchise.

More and more Clemson players enter the NFL yearly, which is fun for gamers that are diehard fans of the program.

Check out the seven Clemson rookies' overall ratings that are set to make their debut in the professional ranks in 2020.

Rookies ratings:

OLB Isaiah Simmons 78 overall

S K'Von Wallace 71 overall

WR Tee Higgins 71 overall

CB A.J. Terrell 70 overall

LB Tanner Muse 67 overall

OG John Simpson 64 overall

OG Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 59 overall