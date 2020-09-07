LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #159 'Amphitheater in 1940'

Mintaka's take: Today I have a few old photos of the Clemson Amphitheater. Completed in 1940 and paid for by the Class of 1915 in addition to WPA funds, the Amphitheater is often mistaken as being much older than it really is.

This photo shows the construction of the amphitheater.

Originally the amphitheater had rows of wooden benches. These lasted right up until the late 70s, when it was renovated.

There was also a small reflection pond built with it, but was removed later, when the larger reflection pond was built for the library.

The Class of 1940 got the honor of being the first to us the Amphitheater for graduation.

