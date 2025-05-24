Social media reacts to Clemson reaching ACC Championship final

Social media has buzzed with excitement as the Tigers have reached the ACC Championship for the second time in three years.

Here is what fans have said since the Tigers' clinched a spot in the title game.

Nothing like rolling through Clemson with the the doors off the Jeep after big win over the yellow jackets. Finish the job tonight @clemsonsoftball ! pic.twitter.com/hSJd2i80kq — JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) May 24, 2025

Clemson has now won 6 games in a row in 🟣🟠⚪️ and is 21-2 overall in this combo. I expect this to be the permanent combo for the rest of the postseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNd16DZ78k — Will (@WillTalksBall) May 24, 2025

CLEMSON TO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP — Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 24, 2025

HOLY MOLY A HOLY SHOT FROM THE PRIEST!



9-4 Clemson! 5 run lead in the 9th pic.twitter.com/AigLmLluxE — The Clemson House (@TheClemsonHouse) May 24, 2025

C U IN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP!!! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ymaozmFepB — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) May 24, 2025

Clemson will face the winner of UNC and FSU.... Garris threw a pen session today, but not sure if he will be available. Mahlstedt? Maybe. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 24, 2025

FINAL: Clemson 9 | Georgia Tech 4



The Tigers are heading to the ACC Championship.



It is the second title game appearance in three years for Bakich and Co.



Here’s the scene in Durham. pic.twitter.com/NLkHaDp9P1 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) May 24, 2025

#Clemson (@ClemsonBaseball) is headed to the ACC Tournament Championship Game! 🐅⚾️



9-4 is the final score as Jacob Jarrell’s Grand Slam steals the show. 💣



Erik Bakich’s Tigers have rattled off 6️⃣ straight wins, 3️⃣ straight up in Durham! 👀🔥 https://t.co/769nrFIed3 — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) May 24, 2025

CLEMSON IS HEADING TO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! The Tigers will face the winner of Florida State & North Carolina tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WNrXWeziBD — Carolina Clash Sports (@Carolina_Clash) May 24, 2025

2nd ACC Championship game in Bakich’s first 3 seasons 🏆



E L I T E. pic.twitter.com/BpMw2ufRQc — Clemson Bias (@clemson_bias) May 24, 2025