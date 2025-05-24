|
Social media reacts to Clemson reaching ACC Championship final
Clemson's dance in Durham continues.
9-4 Clemson! 5 run lead in the 9th pic.twitter.com/AigLmLluxE
The Tigers are heading to the ACC Championship.
It is the second title game appearance in three years for Bakich and Co.
Here’s the scene in Durham. pic.twitter.com/NLkHaDp9P1
9-4 is the final score as Jacob Jarrell’s Grand Slam steals the show. 💣
Erik Bakich’s Tigers have rattled off 6️⃣ straight wins, 3️⃣ straight up in Durham! 👀🔥 https://t.co/769nrFIed3
E L I T E. pic.twitter.com/BpMw2ufRQc
May 24, 2025
Nothing like rolling through Clemson with the the doors off the Jeep after big win over the yellow jackets. Finish the job tonight @clemsonsoftball ! pic.twitter.com/hSJd2i80kq— JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) May 24, 2025
Clemson has now won 6 games in a row in 🟣🟠⚪️ and is 21-2 overall in this combo. I expect this to be the permanent combo for the rest of the postseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNd16DZ78k— Will (@WillTalksBall) May 24, 2025
CLEMSON TO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 24, 2025
HOLY MOLY A HOLY SHOT FROM THE PRIEST!
C U IN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP!!! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ymaozmFepB— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) May 24, 2025
Clemson will face the winner of UNC and FSU.... Garris threw a pen session today, but not sure if he will be available. Mahlstedt? Maybe.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 24, 2025
FINAL: Clemson 9 | Georgia Tech 4
#Clemson (@ClemsonBaseball) is headed to the ACC Tournament Championship Game! 🐅⚾️
CLEMSON IS HEADING TO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! The Tigers will face the winner of Florida State & North Carolina tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WNrXWeziBD— Carolina Clash Sports (@Carolina_Clash) May 24, 2025
2nd ACC Championship game in Bakich’s first 3 seasons 🏆
This shot of @CamCannarella making the catch at the green scoreboard was definitely a Wizard of Oz moment. “Bell out of order. Please knock.” The @DurhamBulls legendary scorekeeper, Chris Ivy, makes a fantastic Wizard as he leans out of 9 to see the catch!! @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/F9PM8Ci9Wi— Merrell Mann (@merrellmann) May 24, 2025
