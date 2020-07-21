LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #111 'Clemson Club Hotel in 1940s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Ever wondered what was on the hill before the Clemson House was built in 1950?

Here is a photo showing the Clemson Club Hotel in the late 40s, which was at that location for years before the Clemson House was built in 1950.

Here's another photo:

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]