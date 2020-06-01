Breaking: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery

One of the top targets in college football will miss the upcoming season. Clemson junior receiver Justyn Ross is set to have surgery for a congenital fusion in his back and spine Friday in Pittsburgh that will rule him out for the 2020 campaign, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Monday. "He will be out this year," Swinney said. "He will not be able to play this fall. If he was a football coach or an accountant he would probably be back at it in probably six weeks, but he is a football player so there is obviously a lot more involved here to play the game he loves." Swinney says they found it after an X-ray in the spring after sitting out a practice after a hit he was slow to get up from. He is seeing a specialist in Pittsburgh who works with the Steelers.

Swinney said that Ross feels fine currently but it is a condition that would show up more as he plays a game like football.

Ross was originally confirmed last month to be having surgery for something related to stinger symptoms felt this spring.

He had injury issues last season that saw him take a step back from a strong freshman debut.

He totaled 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per catch. He averaged 21.7 yards per reception as a freshman, tallying 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ross has been regarded as a first-round NFL draft pick next spring by multiple outlets.