Breaking: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 3:56 PM
Justyn Ross was an integral part of Clemson's last two Playoff runs.
Justyn Ross was an integral part of Clemson's last two Playoff runs.

One of the top targets in college football will miss the upcoming season.

Clemson junior receiver Justyn Ross is set to have surgery for a congenital fusion in his back and spine Friday in Pittsburgh that will rule him out for the 2020 campaign, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Monday.

"He will be out this year," Swinney said. "He will not be able to play this fall. If he was a football coach or an accountant he would probably be back at it in probably six weeks, but he is a football player so there is obviously a lot more involved here to play the game he loves."

Swinney says they found it after an X-ray in the spring after sitting out a practice after a hit he was slow to get up from. He is seeing a specialist in Pittsburgh who works with the Steelers.

Swinney said that Ross feels fine currently but it is a condition that would show up more as he plays a game like football.

Ross was originally confirmed last month to be having surgery for something related to stinger symptoms felt this spring.

He had injury issues last season that saw him take a step back from a strong freshman debut.

He totaled 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per catch. He averaged 21.7 yards per reception as a freshman, tallying 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ross has been regarded as a first-round NFL draft pick next spring by multiple outlets.

Subject (Replies: 51) Author
spacer TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 TigerNet News
spacer Eff you 2020! #WorstYearEver***
 GWPTiger®
spacer Re: Eff you 2020! #WorstYearEver***
 TAFC_5_81
spacer No kidding. The year of much suckage.***
 moab®
spacer Agree 100000000000x
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER
spacer This!!!***
 lovingit®
spacer it’s a t¥rd 💩 of a year. that’s for sure.***
 freakgeek
spacer Uh, this is maybe one of the worst things that could have
 stubborn_tiger
spacer Okay, but now it's happened - so it's time to move on.......
 Tiger77
spacer Well, this stinks! Get well soon Justyn!
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 rgby83®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 Orangedawn
spacer Get better Justyn, Clemson Nation loves you and supports you***
 TheSecondComing17®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 Winitall18
spacer We Still Have Hunter Renfrow Coming Back...Right?***
 CU_Tigers4life®
spacer Re: We Still Have Hunter Renfrow Coming Back...Right?***
 gvillenative
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 CUTigerFanInKy
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 Tigerdug23®
spacer Get well soon Justyn...
 GSCtiger
spacer This is absolutely awful. But he'll be back.
 homeslice1479®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 colemanfan
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 ZeeGantt®
spacer They say hindsight is 2020...Can't wait until it is.***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer I see what you did there!
 cutgrfan®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 TigerJS®
spacer if he is considered to be a future 1st rd pick, do we really
 Iwantthe80sback®
spacer I don't think he's a 1st rounder after sitting out this year***
 SavageTiger3901
spacer Re: I don't think he's a 1st rounder after sitting out this year***
 Clemsontiger179812®
spacer Re: I don't think he's a 1st rounder after sitting out this year***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: if he is considered to be a future 1st rd pick, do we really
 crawdad64
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 hole in one®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 curugby82
spacer “Clemson drops to 3rd in preseason polls”
 RU4GOD2®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 crawdad64
spacer As many of us suspected, the initial report on this didn’t make sense.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: As many of us suspected, the initial report on this didn’t make sense.
 djones73®
spacer Re: ESPN reporting
 Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 bretfsu
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 classy paws
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 TigerFanX2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 firebarker
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 theclash®
spacer This totally sucks . .so now
 PetesPonies
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
 RaceCityTiger1977®
Read all 51 replies on the Football Board
TigerNet.com
