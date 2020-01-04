Hunter Renfrow leads Clemson reps in 2019's top-rated rookies

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The NFL regular-season wrapped up recently and it probably comes as no surprise that Clemson's highest-rated rookie this past season was none other than fifth-round Raiders pick Hunter Renfrow. "He stepped up as a legitimate weapon within a depleted receiving corps. Renfrow was a vital piece to Jon Gruden’s West Coast Offense and has fit right in," Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash writes, slotting Renfrow as the No. 6 rookie this season. "He earned the NFL's sixth-best receiving grade on quick passes of 2.0 seconds or less, and he generated the league's second-best passer rating (136.4) on those same throws. "While the Raiders failed to make the postseason this year, it’s clear they have one of the NFL's rising slot receivers in Hunter Renfrow." He finished with 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns despite missing time with a punctured lung and broken rib. New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence also cracked the top-10 at No. 9. "Lawrence slowed down the stretch, but his hot start lands him at No. 9 in PFF’s rookie rankings, as he still ranks 20th in PFF overall grade among all at his position. His pass-rushing could still use some work — he managed just 30 total pressures on 412 pass-rushing snaps and finished the year tied for 43rd among interior defenders in pass-rush win rate (9.6%) — but the return on investment has still been higher than anticipated for the 17th overall pick."

Making the back end of the list were Christian Wilkins in Miami (49) and Trayvon Mullen also in Oakland (50).