Former Tigers land practice squad spots
by - Monday, September 7, 2020 6:33 PM
Mark Fields and Albert Huggins are a part of the Vikings practice squad.
A number of Tigers recently waived by NFL teams have landed on practice squads.

The latest is former Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins, who joins cornerback Mark Fields on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Fields was cut from the active roster in Minnesota recently, while Huggins was most recently a part of the Detroit Lions roster.

'WRU' product Deon Cain is still with the Pittsburgh Steelers but now with their practice squad.

Denver brought defensive tackle DeShawn Williams back for their practice squad as well.

Clemson depth chart released for Wake Forest opener
Swinney on Bresee: 'Don't think we've ever had one like him as a freshman'
Former Clemson QB named starter at ACC school
Top Clemson News of the Week