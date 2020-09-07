Former Tigers land practice squad spots

A number of Tigers recently waived by NFL teams have landed on practice squads.

The latest is former Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins, who joins cornerback Mark Fields on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Fields was cut from the active roster in Minnesota recently, while Huggins was most recently a part of the Detroit Lions roster.

'WRU' product Deon Cain is still with the Pittsburgh Steelers but now with their practice squad.

Denver brought defensive tackle DeShawn Williams back for their practice squad as well.

The #Vikings are adding former Clemson DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad. No. 67 here. He was in camp with the Texans and Lions, waived by Eagles July 26. pic.twitter.com/GNZYYbH3HS — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 7, 2020