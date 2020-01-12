Dabo Swinney's reaction to Clemson's first-ever win at UNC

Clemson's 59-game losing streak at UNC was snapped last night in Clemson's 79-76 overtime win on Saturday.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was able to watch the end of the game and was happy for the players, coaches, and entire Clemson fanbase.

"It was awesome," Swiney said. "It was amazing. I was with Dan Radakovich (Clemson AD) after that and it was so cool. Just very happy for Brad Brownell and his entire team. Super proud of those guys. A special moment for them and for Clemson."

Swinney said that he texted Brownell and post-player Aamir Simms on the monumental win last night.