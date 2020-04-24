Dabo Swinney on Tee Higgins after second-round selection: "Day One starter"

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Tee Higgins was picked first on day two at the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite being the seventh receiver taken, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has no doubt that Higgins will be a playmaker right away. "Tee Higgins is as complete a receiver as we've had come out of Clemson," Swinney said in a school statement. "I think he's the same category as (Mike) Williams when it comes to being a complete receiver and you're talking about size, speed, athleticism, catch radius, ball skills, ability to lean on people, body control and all of those type of things. He's as complete a receiver as we've had come out of here. Tee is a great kid and a Day One starter." Higgins is the highest-drafted Clemson receiver since Williams in the 2017 draft (No. 7 overall).

New Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham weighed in as well:

“Tee is a consistently hard-working young man. For a high-profile guy and just a naturally talented player, it comes easy to him, but he doesn’t rest on his laurels and wants to improve every day. He’s a great practice player, which shows up on game day. Being so tall, he can win on jump balls. Having a basketball background, he’s able to time up those jump balls well, but for being a tall guy, he runs routes like he’s a 5’10” or 6’0” guy and has great top-end speed. His ability to get in and out of his breaks with ease is uncommon for a 6’4” receiver. He has phenomenal hands, but what gets overlooked is his toughness and strength. He was one of our best blockers because he has the tools and he cares and has the ‘want-to’ to do his job and help his teammates out. As a person, he’s a kind and respectful young man. He’s got a great smile and an innocence to him, and he’s known as a great teammate who is loved by his peer