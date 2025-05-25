Clemson gets throttled in Durham, falling in ACC Championship to North Carolina

DURHAM - On Saturday afternoon, Jacob Jarrell stared down the barrel of Georgia Tech's defense and rocketed a grand slam to the ACC Championship. Twenty-four hours later, the same opportunity presented itself with a shot to tie the game, and reclaim needed momentum. Instead, Jarrell watched as the ball passed him by, as did the Tigers' title hopes with it seemingly. The Tar Heels left no doubt on the diamond on Sunday afternoon, blowing out Clemson for the ACC crown, 14-3. North Carolina struck first early, with an error in the outfield being the catalyst for the first run of the game. A routine fly-ball created a cluster of Tigers in the outfield, with Cam Cannarella over-crowding Dominic Listi for the catch, which was ultimately dropped, leading to a double. Moments later, the Tar Heels capitalized, slamming a double to the left field wall, adding the first run of the day to the board. BJ Bailey assumed command of the mound to start the day, but his operation would end quickly as the game progressed. Entering the bottom of the second, Bailey hit two and walked another, loading the bases for North Carolina. A sacrifice fly and a shot to left field to follow added two runs for the Tar Heels, creating an early cushion in Sunday's title game. The runs would continue one inning later, with North Carolina adding more insurance to its growing lead with a pair of hits to bring Gavin Gallaher home. Clemson's offense entered the top of the fourth with no hits to its name, and that quickly changed, with the Tigers loading the bases rapidly. Two strikeouts and a groundout is what was mustered, and the scoreless struggles continued as the afternoon rolled on. As the Tiger offense continued its descent, the Tar Heels' unit continued its onslaught. Heading into the bottom of the fifth, the scoring entered double figures, as North Carolina's offense logged three home runs and a single to spiral the game out of reach. Clemson utilized four different arms in 3.3 total innings to try to quell the opposition after Bailey's departure, with Nathan Dvorsky, Hudson Lee, Chance Fitzgerald, and Noah Samol all getting a crack at the Tar Heels. Despite the rapid changes on the mound, the result for the Tigers was mostly the same. Justin LeGuernic also saw an appearance on the mound, keeping North Carolina's offense through 2.2 innings of action. He recorded six strikeouts and surrendered one hit, while walking one batter. Cannarella finally put Clemson on the scoreboard at the top of the seventh with a two-run homer, but that wouldn't be enough for any sort of comeback to be mounted. The last time the Tigers lost in the ACC Championship was in 2002, when they fell 4-1 to Florida State. Clemson will await its postseason destiny on Monday, May 26th, at noon for the selection show on ESPN2. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

