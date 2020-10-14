Clemson vs. Miami has huge TV ratings
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, October 14, 2020 1:42 PM
Clemson vs. Miami has huge TV ratings

No. 1 Clemson routed Miami in the 42-17 victory on Saturday night as the Tigers improved to 13-9 all-time in games between AP Top 10 teams.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns while running back Travis Etienne recorded 222 all-purpose yards.

Fans around the country watched on television in big numbers as it was ABC's most-viewed college football game this year at 4.6 million viewers.

It was also the most viewed All-ACC matchup since the 2017 ACC Championship featuring Clemson-Miami. In the highest two rated games via viewers, the Tigers have beat up the Hurricanes by a combined score of 80-20.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week