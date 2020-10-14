Clemson vs. Miami has huge TV ratings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson routed Miami in the 42-17 victory on Saturday night as the Tigers improved to 13-9 all-time in games between AP Top 10 teams.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns while running back Travis Etienne recorded 222 all-purpose yards.

Fans around the country watched on television in big numbers as it was ABC's most-viewed college football game this year at 4.6 million viewers.

It was also the most viewed All-ACC matchup since the 2017 ACC Championship featuring Clemson-Miami. In the highest two rated games via viewers, the Tigers have beat up the Hurricanes by a combined score of 80-20.