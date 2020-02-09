Clemson forward out against Notre Dame

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Not ideal news for the Tigers. Clemson junior forward Aamir Simms is out for tonight's ACC matchup against Notre Dame because of an illness (flu). Simms is the leading scorer for Clemson at 13.4 points per game. He is also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Big-man Trey Jemison will make his first career start in replacing Simms in the lineup.

Clemson (11-11, 5-7 ACC) will host Notre Dame at 6 pm ET on the ACC Network.

Ready to support my guys tonight???? wish I was in better conditions to be at war right now! Let’s handle business tonight fellas @ClemsonMBB — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) February 9, 2020