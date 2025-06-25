4-star Clemson RB target commits to SEC school

|
4-star RB Jae Lamar commits to Georgia over Clemson
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 205 Hometown: Moultrie, GA (Colquitt County HS) Class: 2026
#125 Overall, #13 RB, #13 GA
Clemson's top running back on its board has made his decision.
Four-star running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County has committed to Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over the Tigers and Hurricanes. Lamar had touted Clemson as a top finalist, but after official visits, it was ultimately Kirby Smart who got the final look and the most significant impression. CJ Spiller and the Tigers will have to pivot to a new direction for a running back in the 2026 class.
The 6’0 205 RB from Moultrie, GA chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Clemson, FSU, & Auburn
