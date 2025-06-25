4-star Clemson RB target commits to SEC school

Four-star running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County has committed to Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over the Tigers and Hurricanes.

Lamar had touted Clemson as a top finalist, but after official visits, it was ultimately Kirby Smart who got the final look and the most significant impression.

CJ Spiller and the Tigers will have to pivot to a new direction for a running back in the 2026 class.