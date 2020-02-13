Clemson baseball opens season hosting Liberty

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers begin their 123rd season with a three-game home series against Liberty this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Liberty (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) • Best Ranking – LIB – NR; CU – NR • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday) • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret (Friday), Marty Clary (Saturday), Fred Cunningham (Saturday), Pete Yanity (Friday) • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM, 97.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn (Friday, Sunday) • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion (Friday) – Giveaway – Valentine’s Day card and candy for the first 500 fans • Promotion (Saturday) – Giveaway – Opening Weekend Rally Towel for the first 500 fans • Promotion (Sunday) – Giveaway – Schedule magnet for the first 500 fans SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Liberty leads 6-2 (1988-14)

• Record at Clemson – Liberty leads 3-2 (1988-14)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)

• Sunday – LHP Joe Adametz III (LIB) vs. RHP Spencer Strider (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson had a 35-26 overall record and 15-15 ACC mark in 2018.

• The Tigers are led by fifth-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 67 percent (168-83) of his games in Tigertown.

• Clemson begins the season with a nine-game homestand and 16 of its first 18 games at home.

LIBERTY OVERVIEW

• Liberty is led by fourth-year Head Coach Scott Jackson.

• The Flames had a 43-21 overall record and 15-9 Atlantic Sun Conference mark, good second place, in 2019.

• They hit .272 with a .382 on-base percentage and 57 steals, a 3.63 ERA and .976 fielding percentage in 2019.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has only two seniors (Sheldon Reed, Carson Spiers) on the 2020 roster.

• The Tigers begin their 123rd season of baseball with 2,877 wins, tied for eighth (with North Carolina) in Division I history.

• Clemson was picked to finish tied for fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.

SCORING STREAK

• Clemson has scored at least one run in 106 consecutive games.

• The 106-game streak is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation.

• The last time Clemson was shut out was on March 16, 2018, when No. 10 NC State blanked the Tigers 4-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

• Eastern Kentucky (161), Oklahoma State (135), New Orleans (126), Kentucky (119) and Louisiana (117) have the five-longest active streaks.

• Illinois State (113) and Nevada (108) also have longer streaks than Clemson, which has the ACC’s longest active streak.

• The Clemson record for longest streak scoring at least one run is 232, set between May 10, 1982 to May 3, 1986.

PRESEASON HONORS

• Fourteen Tigers earned preseason recognition. See the list below.

#12 MACK ANGLIN, RHP

• No. 25 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 6 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 23 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 15 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#46 KEYSHAWN ASKEW, LHP

• No. 34 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

#3 DYLAN BREWER, OF/1B

• No. 10 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 11 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 123 freshman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 2 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 12 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#21 J.D. BROCK, LHP/OF

• No. 196 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 38 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#44 NICK CLAYTON, RHP

• No. 36 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 8 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#9 JONATHAN FRENCH, C

• No. 26 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 4 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 3 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by Baseball America

• No. 25 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#4 PIERCE GALLO, INF

• No. 270 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 52 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 36 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#31 GEOFFREY GILBERT, LHP

• No. 235 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 46 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 50 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#17 ADAM HACKENBERG, C

• No. 41 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

#5 SAM HALL, INF/OF

• No. 196 college prospect for the 2020 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 21 third baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 44 ACC prospect for the 2020 draft by D1Baseball

#30 DAVIS SHARPE, RHP/1B

• Second-team All-American by NCBWA

• Third-team All-American by Perfect Game

• First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 62 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 29 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 10 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by Baseball America

• No. 25 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

#23 CARSON SPIERS, RHP

• Third-team All-American by NCBWA

• No. 47 relief pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

#13 BRYCE TEODOSIO, OF

• No. 228 college prospect for the 2020 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 86 outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 47 ACC prospect for the 2020 draft by D1Baseball

#22 SAM WEATHERLY, LHP

• No. 166 college prospect for the 2020 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 62 junior in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 36 ACC prospect for the 2020 draft by D1Baseball