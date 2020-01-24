Clemson DB to miss Senior Bowl with hamstring injury
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 24, 2020 4:35 PM
Clemson DB to miss Senior Bowl with hamstring injury

Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace is out for Saturday's Senior Bowl because of a reported hamstring injury.

Wallace took to his Twitter account to update his playing status and express his thanks to Clemson fans for their support.

"I won’t be playing in the @seniorbowl this Saturday," he posted. "I’m so sorry for the people I disappointed or who was looking forward to my final performance with that paw on my helmet. I love you, Clemson Nation. #GoTigers. #12 out. @JimNagy_SB thank you for this amazing opportunity."

During his impressive senior season, Wallace registered 71 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions with ten pass break-ups.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week