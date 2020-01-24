Clemson DB to miss Senior Bowl with hamstring injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace is out for Saturday's Senior Bowl because of a reported hamstring injury. Wallace took to his Twitter account to update his playing status and express his thanks to Clemson fans for their support. "I won’t be playing in the @seniorbowl this Saturday," he posted. "I’m so sorry for the people I disappointed or who was looking forward to my final performance with that paw on my helmet. I love you, Clemson Nation. #GoTigers. #12 out. @JimNagy_SB thank you for this amazing opportunity." During his impressive senior season, Wallace registered 71 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions with ten pass break-ups.

Wish it could be different but God always have a plan we sometimes don’t see nor understand. — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 24, 2020

This is why I do what I do. This is why I go so hard. It’s all about how you make people feel. The way you make people feel can change their lives. Change their perspectives. @seniorbowl thank you for this opportunity to make an impact on some kids lives. pic.twitter.com/jHiKqgz8H8 — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 24, 2020

I won’t be playing in the @seniorbowl this Saturday. I’m so sorry for the people I disappointed or who was looking forward to my final performance with that paw on my helmet. I love you Clemson Nation. #GoTigers. #12 out. @JimNagy_SB thank you for this amazing opportunity. — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 24, 2020

Clemson S K’Von Wallace won’t play in tomorrow’s @seniorbowl because of a hamstring injury that I’m told happened in the national title game. Practiced Wednesday and had an interception but needs to get it settled down, so he’s headed back to Florida, where he’s been training. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2020

Bad throw by Montez and K’Von Wallace easily picks it off. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/BSJhntU9YO — Austin Silvey (@SilveyESP) January 23, 2020