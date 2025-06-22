Clemson pledge Tait Reynolds details Elite 11 experience, handling rising national stock

Tait Reynolds' stock continues to grow. Recently, the four-star Clemson pledge was selected for the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles, competing with the top quarterbacks in the country in front of a national audience. At the time of Reynolds' commitment, he was arriving on the scene as a highly touted prospect, with the Tigers perhaps taking a chance on a raw prospect. Add an impressive junior season and spring to his resume, and many scouts are left to wonder what they missed, and how Garrett Riley secured a diamond in the rough. Then came the Elite 11, and Reynolds put on a show. Analysts raved about the physical tools of the four-star talent, citing his arm strength and improved mechanics as a passer. For the Queens Creek native, this camp was more about utilizing his gifts to become the best version of himself. "I would just say I've been blessed," Reynolds told TigerNet. "I'm not going to deny that. So my heavenly Father in Jesus Christ has given me a lot and it's just, I try to make the most of it every single day and it's just such a blessing to have this opportunity to go out there and I, I'm working for what I have, but I'm not going to deny that I've been blessed and it's been a great opportunity to learn from great people. And I mean, yeah, I might not have as much recognition as some people, but I mean that's okay. That's not really what it's about, right? It's about just being the best version of yourself." Throughout the three days in the City of Angels, Reynolds, along with the top passers in the country, competed in accuracy drills, seven-on-seven contests, and even a mock pro day that all culminated in a scoring system to judge the best 11 quarterbacks at the event. Reynolds did enough to earn one of those top spots, cementing himself as part of an elite lineage of quarterbacks who have showcased their abilities at this event. He now joins quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Kyler Murray, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and several other talented signal callers who set themselves on a path to the NFL. Reynolds feels like he has found an innate relatability with the other quarterbacks competing with him, all understanding what it takes to get to this point. "It is pretty cool," Reynolds said. "As I said, it's a true blessing. I'm so grateful. The opportunity the guys had to bring me out there and just all these dudes that I was there with, we're all in the same boat. We're all getting all this attention and all these different things, and sometimes it's hard to deal with and it's great to see and know that I have brothers around me that are going through the same thing that I can reach out to now. So everybody's really cool with each other. It was a brotherhood." The chaos that comes with added attention has only just begun for Reynolds. Clemson's future under center has continued to dazzle scouts, and that expectation will only grow when he gets to campus. Reynolds said that he plans to attend a game this fall, getting another look at the field that will be the site for his next chapter of football for years to come. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Moore Enthusiast 👽 (@cfb_clemson)

