ACC announces Clemson-Wake, home opener gametime, TV

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC announced the game times for the first two weeks of the season on Tuesday.

The No. 1-ranked Tigers will anchor the ACC's week one coverage with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest on ABC.

Clemson's first home game on Sept. 19 versus The Citadel will kick at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

ACC schedule for first two weeks

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN