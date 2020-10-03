Instant Analysis: Tigers not sharp in win over Virginia

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Virginia came to town looking to avenge its loss in the ACC Championship Game last December, and while the outcome might not have been what they wanted, it was much closer than many expected.

Clemson handed the Hoos their first loss of the season – a 41-23 defeat Saturday night in Death Valley.

Trevor Lawrence finished the night 25-of-38 for 329 yard and three touchdowns, while adding six carries for 36 yards.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Even when things didn’t seem to be clicking with the Clemson offense, Travis Etienne was there to make something out nothing. Several times Saturday night, it looked as if Virginia’s defense would get a stop on third down only to have Etienne muscle his way out of trouble and past defenders for a first down. The senior running back finished the night with 14 carries for 73 yards and a score and five catches for 114 yards and touchdown.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Andrew Booth, Jr. had the ‘wow’ moment of the night with his spectacular pick, but Baylon Spector seemed to be everywhere the ball was. The graduate linebacker finished the game with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half of a sack.

STAT OF THE GAME: Clemson usually plays pretty clean on both sides of the football but ended the night with eight penalties for 65 yards.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*First touchdown – Clemson’s offense struggled to get going in the early moments of the game, but Travis Etienne provided the spark with a 16-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds remaining the first quarter. Etienne broke several tackles on his way to the endzone.

*Spectacular Int – Virginia scored before halftime to cut Clemson’s lead to 24-10 and was driving to make it even closer after intermission, however Andrew Booth, Jr. was having none of it. With one of the best interceptions of the young season, Booth elevated himself in front of the receiver and with one hand plucked the ball out of the air in the endzone to end the scoring threat.

UP NEXT: Clemson hosts ESPN’s College Game Day and No. 8 Miami next Saturday in a nationally broadcast game at 7:30 p.m. The Hurricanes are off this week after starting out 2-0.

Virginia hosts N.C. State – who squeaked out a win over Pittsburgh in a noon matchup.