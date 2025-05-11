BREAKING
2027 Four-star forward Kmajay Jenkins announces offer from Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Clemson has extended an offer to a talented in-state product.

2027 four-star forward Kmajay Jenkins of Anderson (SC) Westside announced an offer from Clemson on Sunday, making it his second Division I offer so far.

"Blessed to receive My Second D1 Offer From Clemson University!!!" Jenkins said on social media. "All glory to God. Thank you coach Brad Brownell, @coachmckay and the entire Clemson coaching staff for believing in me."

Jenkins has already scored an offer from Oklahoma State, and now the Tigers have offered the Westside prospect. He is considered one of the top forwards in the state according to various recruiting outlets.

