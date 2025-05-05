Clemson adds handrails to aisles and steps of Death Valley

Clemson Memorial Stadium has a new look - handrails on all of the aisles and stairs. The project has been a few years in the making. A Clemson spokesman said the school has been looking for the perfect time to make the changes, and work was begun after the Savannah Bananas game. All aisles and stairs will now have railings. Check out a look at them below: Hand rails are being added in Death Valley. pic.twitter.com/SdjHuTeaUN — David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 5, 2025 The rails are in both the lower and upper decks. pic.twitter.com/R1U2rHZ3X6 — David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 5, 2025

