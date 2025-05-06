No. 8 Coastal completes season series sweep of Tigers

sports_baseball
CONWAY, S.C. - No. 8 Coastal Carolina broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fifth inning in its 5-3 victory over No. 6 Clemson at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers, who swept the season series 2-0, improved to 38-11, while the Tigers dropped to 37-13.

After the Chanticleers scored two runs in the first inning, Tryston McCladdie led off the third inning with his fifth homer of the year to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then he led off the top of the fifth inning with a single and scored the tying run on Cam Cannarella’s single. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Chanticleers scored two runs with two outs to take a 4-2 lead.

Coastal Carolina added to its lead in the seventh inning on Domenico Tozzi’s two-out, run-scoring single. Luke Gaffney answered with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, but the Tigers fell two runs short.

Darin Horn (4-1) pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Ryan Lynch pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the year. Michael Gillen (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers return home to host Duke in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


