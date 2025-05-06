No. 8 Coastal completes season series sweep of Tigers

After the Chanticleers scored two runs in the first inning, Tryston McCladdie led off the third inning with his fifth homer of the year to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then he led off the top of the fifth inning with a single and scored the tying run on Cam Cannarella’s single. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Chanticleers scored two runs with two outs to take a 4-2 lead.

Coastal Carolina added to its lead in the seventh inning on Domenico Tozzi’s two-out, run-scoring single. Luke Gaffney answered with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, but the Tigers fell two runs short.

Darin Horn (4-1) pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Ryan Lynch pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the year. Michael Gillen (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers return home to host Duke in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

TRYSTON 💣@TrystonMcCladd2 goes the other way to put #Clemson on the scoreboard!



🚀 340 ft

💨 99 mph



T3 || CU 1, CCU 2



🖥 https://t.co/WNAtAR81je pic.twitter.com/0d2DKTw2rq — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 6, 2025

Tigers turn an 8-6 double play to end the third inning after Coastal Carolina put its first two batters on base!



E3 || CU 1, CCU 2



🖥 https://t.co/WNAtAR81je pic.twitter.com/wfiAMI2Vbj — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 6, 2025

All square!@CamCannarella grounds a single to score @TrystonMcCladd2, who led off with a single!



T5 || CU 2, CCU 2



🖥 https://t.co/WNAtAR81je pic.twitter.com/AzLSaRFCTl — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 6, 2025