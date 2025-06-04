|
4-star LB, NFL legacy Cooper Witten receives Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Argyle, TX (Liberty Christian HS) Class: 2027
#19 Overall, #2 LB, #4 TX
#62 Overall, #1 ATH, #15 TX
#24 Overall, #1 LB, #4 TX
Clemson's big board at linebacker continues to grow.
Cooper Witten, the son of former NFL tight end Jason Witten, has received an offer from Clemson. The 2027 four-star LB out of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian showed out Wednesday morning during Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and it didn't take long for the staff to pull the trigger on an offer. Witten also has offers from Texas, Oregon, Alabama, and others. #AGTG After a great camp I am very blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University @ClemsonFB @Coach_TomAllen @benboulware7 @CoachTA44 pic.twitter.com/rTXMtKeboi 2027 Four ⭐️ LB Cooper Witten has drawn a crowd.
Ben Boulware, Tom Allen and others gathered around to watch.
It’s easy to see why. Witten is a “dude.” pic.twitter.com/IESxvtQzWm
#AGTG After a great camp I am very blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University @ClemsonFB @Coach_TomAllen @benboulware7 @CoachTA44 pic.twitter.com/rTXMtKeboi— Cooper Witten (@CooperWitten_) June 4, 2025
2027 Four ⭐️ LB Cooper Witten has drawn a crowd.
|
