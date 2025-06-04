BREAKING
4-star LB, NFL legacy Cooper Witten receives Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Cooper Witten - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.60)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 210   Hometown: Argyle, TX (Liberty Christian HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#19 Overall, #2 LB, #4 TX
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #1 ATH, #15 TX
24/7:
#24 Overall, #1 LB, #4 TX

Clemson's big board at linebacker continues to grow.

Cooper Witten, the son of former NFL tight end Jason Witten, has received an offer from Clemson. The 2027 four-star LB out of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian showed out Wednesday morning during Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and it didn't take long for the staff to pull the trigger on an offer.

Witten also has offers from Texas, Oregon, Alabama, and others.

