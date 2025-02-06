Ole Miss edges Clemson in season opener

Both teams’ first runs of the 2025 season came via the home run.

Freshman Tigers designated hitter Macey Cintron got things started in the second inning with a two-run homer to left field in her first career at-bat.

Winthrop transfer and Clemson right-handed pitcher Reese Basinger scattered four hits over three innings scoreless to start, but Ole Miss took the lead after a fielding error at third base and a hit batter — Rebels pinch-hitter Persey Llamas sending out a three-run shot in the fourth inning.

Ole Miss reliever Miali Guachino (1-0) did the rest, pitching 3 2/3 hitless innings with five strikeouts and two walks allowed.

Basinger threw a complete game with six hits scattered and all three runs unearned, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Clemson swept a two-game set in a home invitational with Ole Miss last season, the programs' first meeting.

Clemson gets right back to action on Thursday at 2 p.m. versus Kansas (ClemsonTigers.com radio broadcast/FloCollege web broadcast for subscription fee).