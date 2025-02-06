|
Ole Miss edges Clemson in season opener
No. 25 Clemson softball got off to a tough start Thursday in the Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Florida, falling 3-2 to Ole Miss.
Both teams’ first runs of the 2025 season came via the home run. Freshman Tigers designated hitter Macey Cintron got things started in the second inning with a two-run homer to left field in her first career at-bat. Winthrop transfer and Clemson right-handed pitcher Reese Basinger scattered four hits over three innings scoreless to start, but Ole Miss took the lead after a fielding error at third base and a hit batter — Rebels pinch-hitter Persey Llamas sending out a three-run shot in the fourth inning. Ole Miss reliever Miali Guachino (1-0) did the rest, pitching 3 2/3 hitless innings with five strikeouts and two walks allowed. Basinger threw a complete game with six hits scattered and all three runs unearned, with three strikeouts and no walks. Clemson swept a two-game set in a home invitational with Ole Miss last season, the programs' first meeting. Clemson gets right back to action on Thursday at 2 p.m. versus Kansas (ClemsonTigers.com radio broadcast/FloCollege web broadcast for subscription fee). PERSY WITH THE THREE RUN BOMB 💣@persyllamas | #HottyToddy 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕤 𝕧𝕤. 𝕆𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤
